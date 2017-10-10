Troost-Ekong took pay cut to keep Eagles’ spot

Nigeria international defender William Troost-Ekong joined Turkish side Bursaspor from Belgium outfit Gent in the summer for a salary less than what he was earning in Belgium. Ekong spent last season with Gent after an 18 months loan spell in Norway with FK Haugesund, but he failed to cement his spot in the team which eventually lead to his departure in the summer.

The 24 year old pushed for a move to Bursaspor, where he has grown into one of the leaders of the team with two goals to his name from his central defence role. Bursaspor are currently paying him less than what he was earning in Belgium with Gent, but the Nigerian defender agreed to move to the team in order to keep his spot as Nigeria’s first choice central defence partner to Leon Balogun.

The move has paid off handsomely for the soft spoken defender who was once on the books of English side Tottenham Hotspur as he has succeeded in establishing a formidable partnership with Balogun thanks to regular games with Bursaspor.

