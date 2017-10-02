“On the 1st October 1960, Nigeria gained Independence. Oh Freedom! Oh Freedom everywhere!!!”

That’s a line from a song little children sing when they go on Marching Parade for the Independence celebration from their various schools. Our history books are replete with the stories of lawyers and jurists who were at the forefront of the agitation for independence from colonial rule.

Brilliant lawyers like Oloye H.O, Davies, Sir Adeyemo Alakija, Chief Bode Thomas, Jaja Anucha Wachukwu, Chief Nnamdi Azikiwe, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, and Samuel Ladoke Akintola amongst several others, were unafraid to take on the colonial masters because they had a dream of better life for Nigerians. Today, that dream has continued to live though beset by many unforeseen woes and troubles.

In more recent times, with the various agitation from pockets of interest groups, our corporate existence as one indivisible country has come under threat but as we celebrate this 57th anniversary of our great country’s Independence from colonial rule, it has brought some concerns to my mind about lawyers causing me to ask, “have we truly gained independence?”

Indeed, lawyers were at the heart of the struggle for Nigeria’s democracy, and surely, lawyers must be at the heart of its sustenance and growth. However, yesterday’s capacity could only solve yesterday’s problems.

To solve today’s problem, we must develop new capabilities, capable of handling and calming today’s storm. We must continue to gain the confidence of the society that looks up to the legal profession as the last hope of the common man. We must breathe the confidence that shows the nation that we are capable.

Surely, we must gain our individual independence from some antiquated and no-longer-reliable ways of supporting the society’s balance, norms and ethos.

It is with respect to the foregoing that I ask my questions: have we gained our independence from the old way of thinking that hard work means tedious, back-breaking, neck-twisting gruesome work? Have we gained our independence from relying on antiquated practice tools that many of us still brag about, displaying them like well-polished coats of armour when in actual fact, they are covered by several layers of rust and decay?

Have we truly gained our independence from surrounding ourselves with reams and reams of paper masquerading as books, articles and weighted opinions? Have we truly gained independence from being content with being the “local champions” in Nigeria but cowering behind the “big boys” of Paris, London and New York Law firms? Just think about these questions…

Hmm, it’s surely not going to be all doom and gloom in this piece. I’m excited to give you some sneak peek into what’s going to happen at the IBA Conference holding in Sydney, Australia from the 8th to 13th October, 2017.

Your Partner, yes, LawPavilion, will be showcasing to the World, what Nigerian lawyers are made of, giving Nigerian Legal Authorship a voice in the committee of nations.

