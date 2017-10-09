TStv reassures Nigerians of credible services

A week after its launch, the new satellite TV provider, Telecom Satellite Television (TSTV), has reassured Nigerians of credible services to every part of the country. Reacting to an alleged piracy of Bein Sports and Turner contents making rounds in the social media, the Managing Director of TSTV, Dr. Bright Echefu, assured Nigerians that it had fulfilled the required obligations that would enable it view the programmes of both international TV content providers.

“We enter into non-disclosure agreement in any thing we do as an operator even in any kind of business and that is why the other operators handle their information with serious secrecy. Have you ever seen DSTV’s EPL contract? Is it something that is available for public view? “What is most important is that TStv will air CNN and TStv will air Bein Sports. How we got the right or how we did allthenegotiationsisnot supposedtobeforpublicdiscuss. “Nigerians are ready.

I am happy with the acceptance they have given us. We are not going to disappoint anyone. Everything we have promised, we will do. TSTV will not fail because I have learnt quite some lessons in life ” Echefu maintained that the idea behind the model and affordability status of the TStv was not to run down other TV providers in the market, but to bring TV content closer to the people, especially the low income earners, and also create employment opportunities for the teeming youths without a means of survival.

