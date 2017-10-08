It is my turn to be free (2)

It is your turn to be free. No matter how bad your case may be. It does not matter what the report of the doctor is, you will not die, or how much you have invested in the business, you will not fail.

You may have been going from herbalist to the other, or sorcerer to sorcerer, do not worry again, it is your turn to be free. You are going to see the power of the almighty God.

The cancer, diabetes, poverty, HIV/AIDS, pile, asthma etc that have posed a threat to your life cannot kill you, rather they will be killed.

Whatever that has been challenging you all these periods and people are now saying you will not succeed, survive or be freed from it, I am telling you this time that according to how Jesus freed those that came to Him, you shall be free.

May be you have been advised to go back to the village because it is now assumed that you can no longer make it in life. And you may have believed them and are contemplating how to retreat to the village. My friend nobody is your God. For with God all things are possible.

Do you know that the children yet to be born will grow to become millionaires. The wealth of this world will still be sufficient to make them become whatever they wish to be. Why do you want to lose hope when unborn children can still be satisfied in this world?

Brethren, there is hope for you now that you are in touch with God of possibilities through this message. I am giving you assurance that your turn to be free has come. You will succeed and will never be a failure because you are in contact with God almighty. The creator of heaven and earth, the God of miracles.

Jesus said in Matt. 11:28 says, “Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.”

So, if God has declared the above to you who can hinder your freedom?.

The scripture said in Phil 4:19 “But my God shall supply all your need according to his riches in glory by Christ Jesus.”

My declaration to you is that you shall be free. That sorrowful situation that is standing against you now shall be turned to Joy. Whatever they have said about you that is negative shall be turned to joy. Because, it is your turn to be free.

I don’t know who is standing against you as ‘ Pharaoh’. Or what has constituted itself as ‘Pharaoh’ in your life. Today, our God has seen the affliction you are passing through and has come to set you free. What he told Pharaoh in the Bible days, He is still telling your captors now. ‘Let My People Go’ and as He dealt with Pharaoh of old, so will he deal with your captors today in Jesus name.

All those that had encounter with our Lord Jesus Christ never experienced ‘ Pharaoh’ again in their life. They are totally free. That is why it is your turn to be free.

I don’t know the problem raging against you, but I know that more than 2000 demons that possessed a certain man in the Bible days fled away as soon as the man ran to meet Jesus.

