Two cult members shot dead in Ilorin

Two men, suspected to be cult members have been hacked to death in Ilorin, Kwara state.

The incident, according to eyewitnesses occurred over the weekend at Akerebiata area of the metropolis. It was gathered that the deceased were accosted in their car, a Toyota Camry, by their assailants at about 6.30pm on the busy Akerebiata-Sobi Road. The assailants were two in number, it was gathered.

One of the victims, who was driving the car, was shot at a very close range in the neck region and died immediately. His partner who managed to escape from the car was caught by the assailants who descended on him with heavy machete cuts.

“They cut him severely on the face, in fact, it would be very difficult to recognise him after the machete cuts”, an eyewitness who plies the route with his tricycle said, adding that the assailants had earlier shot sporadically into the air to scare away possible help for the victims.

“Even some security people who were around the area had to turn back when the gunshots rent the air”, another eyewitness said.

However, efforts to confirm the incident officially were unsuccessful as at the time of filing this report as calls to the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ajayi Okasanmi, were unanswered.

