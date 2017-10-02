Two kids die in Lagos house fire

Two kids of the same parents were said to have lost their lives when fire gutted a building in Ifako-Ijaiye area of Lagos. It was learnt that the fire, which was caused by candle light, occurred at No 2, Bola Oyewo Street, Obawole, area of Ifako-Ijaiye.

The two male children, Olawale (four) and Desire Akingbesote (two), died in the raging fire which destroyed property worth millions of naira. An emergency responder, who craved anonymity, said that concerned government agencies were currently investigating the circumstances which led to the death of the kids, who were trapped in the inferno. “Although investigation carried out by our agency revealed that the fire was caused by candle. We are still working to hear from the parents on what transpired.

The operatives of the agency alongside, Lagos State Fire Service and Red House Police Division are responders present at the scene of the incident,” the source said. Speaking on the inferno, the state Director of Fire Service, Mr. Rasak Fadipe, confirmed that the incident claimed the lives of two kids. Fadipe added that the incident occurred about 9.30p.m. on Saturday when the parents went out. He said: “Although we couldn’t meet the parents, residents told us that two children were killed by the inferno that engulfed their house.

They said that the parents lit candle before stepping out and by the time they could come back, the tragedy had struck.” Fadipe warned residents to desist from using candle to illuminate their homes, saying that the danger in it was more than the gains.

He said: “They should always use rechargeable lamps and stop using candles. Politicians and community leaders should help to sensitise them. I also appeal to politicians to include rechargeable lamps in their empowerment programmes.”

