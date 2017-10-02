Two robbers picked in Anambra hotel

Police in Anambra State have arrested 28 suspected criminals for various crimes such as cultism, kidnapping and armed robbery, among others. The suspects were arrested during a clampdown on rampaging criminals in the past two months. The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Garba Baba Umar, said that the suspects were grabbed at their various hideouts in Akwa, Ogidi and Nnewi town.

He said: “Two deadly robbers, who had been on our wanted list, were picked up in a hotel in Nibo area of Akwa by operatives of the State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID). We recovered arms such as AK47 rifles and several rounds of ammunition from the suspects. We have also arrested 10 cult members, including two females.

They were arrested at Akwa and Nnewi.” At the operations department of the command headquarters, a police officer said that the recent successes of the command might not be unconnected with the instruction of the Inspector- General of Police (IG), Ibrahim Idris, to all commissioners of police to send criminals packing from their states. “Even in this department, we have arrested more than 11 armed robbers within three weeks,” the source said.

