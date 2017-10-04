Uber drivers nabbed for robbing female clients at night

Two Uber drivers who specialized in robbing women of their valuables at gunpoint have been arrested by the Lagos State police command.

Fosta Rufus, 30, and Franklin Jogbodo, according to the Special Anti Robbery squad boss, Mohammed Sanusi, picked up their targets around Lekki, Ajah and Victoria Island areas of Lagos.

This is the second of such arrest of Uber drivers in Lagos. The suspects were accused of robbing their victims of valuables such as jewellery, expensive phones and cash, and their victims are mainly ladies who go out at night.

Lagos State police boss, Imohimi Edgal, said the suspects sometimes would follow their victims to an ATM machine from where they would force them to withdraw cash at gunpoint.

He added that the suspects have admitted participating in three different robbery operations in the past.

He said that a KIA Rio used in perpetrating the crime and other valuables, which including Samsung Galaxy 7edge plus and iPhone 6 plus, allegedly collected from their victims identified as Nancy Nzuegbo and Eze Chinonso, were recovered from the suspects.

Like this: Like Loading...