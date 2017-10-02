Umahi proposes law against hate speeches in Ebonyi

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief Dave Umahi yesterday warned youths against any violent agitation in the country, insisting that he was for peace and a united Nigeria where fairness, justice, love of one another would be supreme. Speaking during Nigeria’s 57 independence anniversary and 21 years creation of Ebonyi state held at Abakaliki Township Stadium, Umahi disclosed that he would soon approach the state house of assembly to propose a bill for an Act prohibiting hate speeches in the state.

He said there was no need to continue with hate speeches against President Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders of the country as the president had expressed his readiness to address raging issues in the south-east zone. Umahi said: “There is no need to continue with hate speeches. There is no need to continue with violent agitations.

We have to dialogue and do everything that will make sure we live in peace. We are stronger when we are together. There’s no need of insulting the President. “Very soon, we are going to approach House of Assembly for a bill on hate speeches and I am happy some states have done something on hate speeches. When we do this, you will prove any hate speech or allegation against anyone whether you put it on social media or you write it on newspaper.

“We are going to make a law. When you are accusing anybody, a department will be created and look at it and you must prove your point and we are going to regulate hate speeches in Ebonyi state.

