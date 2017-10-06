Umahi urges teachers to embrace agriculture

Governor of Ebonyi state, Chief Dave Umahi yesterday described teachers as catalysts for nation building and agents of social engineering. In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Uzor on this year’s World Teacher’s day, Umahi commended the resilient spirit of teachers whom he said had remained patriotic to their calling despite various challenges staring them in the face.

He said that teachers all over the world had shown commitment to their calling and made sacrifices that had defined their undying spirits to mould characters as agents of social change and social engineering. Umahi, while celebrating with teachers all over the world especially in Ebonyi state reminded them of the danger ahead if workers would continue to depend on megre and inadequate salaries for their financial obligations.

According to him, notwithstanding prompt payment of workers and teachers’ salaries on the 15th of every month, his administration had also initiated various empowerment programmes to enable the teachers engage in other meaningfuleconomicventures to carry their financial loads.

Umahi, however, lamented that despite the dwindling allocation from the federation account caused by the decline in oil, teachers all over the country had not realized the need to think outside the box to go into agriculture as alternative to the nation’s economy.

