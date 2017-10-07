Umahi’s govt is pro-people, says Okoro

Special Assistant on Capital Territory to Ebonyi State Governor, Stanley Okoro and other stakeholders in Edda community have passed a vote of confidence on Governor David Umahi, adding that his achievements so far have impacted lives positively.

He disclosed that the governor has set a road map for sustainable development in the state, emphasising that the policy thrust of the Umahiled government is anchored on probity, transparency and accountability.

Okoro also added that the present administration was working desirously to improve the common lots of the people. Speaking at a stakeholder meeting in Edda yesterday, Okoro said: “The administration of Umahi has been executing pro-poor projects across the state in order to make life meaningful for Ebonyians.

“There is no ward in the state that has not felt the governor’s presence especially in the areas of employment creation, wealth creation, agriculture and infrastructural development. “The extra-ordinary accomplishments of the current administration will definitely remain evergreen in the minds of the people.

“It is on this note that we are calling on citizens and residents of Ebonyi State to remain supportive of Umahi’s efforts in taking the state to greater heights.”

Like this: Like Loading...