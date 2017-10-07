UN: $9m needed to address nutrition crises in Nigeria

As nutrition crises continue to expand, especially in the North-East region of Nigeria, a United Nations model project, ‘Food Africa Project’, has estimated that about $9 million will be needed to address the problem of nutrition in the region.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the pilot scheme of the project commenced in Kaduna State with the world acclaimed best Chefs Roca Brothers, and owners of El Celler de Can Roca, Spain, providing the training.

The UN’s Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr. Edward Kallon, told Saturday Telegraph, that the project was one of the Sustainable Development Goals Fund’s joint programme, being implemented by some of the key agencies of the UN’s, governments and the private sector. Food Africa Project, is said to be a platform through which the UN Goodwill Ambassadors, “The Roca Brothers”, will deplore their experience and expertise to advocating for food security, better nutrition, sustainable and inclusive development, especially in emerging economies of the world. Kallon said already 50 youths including women are already benefiting from the programme in Kaduna State. He said: “The training-of-trainers will be useful in food preservation and nutrition improvement in the state.”

He also explained that Nigeria was chosen for the model project, given its strategic position in Africa, coupled with the food shortage and nutrition crises, and other problems facing the country. Kallon said: “Nigeria is currently facing a food inefficiency challenge due to various factors, including reliance on rain-fed agriculture, global economic downturn, increase in food priced, climate change but also insecurity and conflict.

“The most affected are the poor and disadvantaged such as female-headed households and those in rural communities and slums. And with a growing population comes a growing demand for food. To feed this expanded population nutritiously and sustainably, much more effort and innovation is needed so to make substantial improvements to the food systems. “This will require longer-term strategies as well as new ways of working, with partnerships that span across UN, public, social and private sectors.”

Executive Director and Co-founder, Sahara Group, Tonye Cole, one of the private sector groups supporting the project, said Food Africa Project had the capacity to train about 4,000 people nationwide on food preservation, and that the project was designed to last for three years.

