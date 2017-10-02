UNCTAD appoints Nigerian to expert group

The Governing Board of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the Trade and Development Board, has appointed Professor Kingsley Chiedu Moghalu, as a member of the Intergovernmental Expert Group on Financing for Development (IGEG FfD).Moghalu was the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s deputy governor and the president of Sogato Strategies LLC.

UNCTAD said in a statement: “In view of your outstanding expertise in the area of financial sector regulation and reform, your views on a wide range of the many pressing issues in regard to improved mechanisms and international frameworks for the effective, stable and inclusive provision of development finance, and your longstanding experience with analytical and policy-making challenges in this area, will make an invaluable contribution to the important work of this expert group, and help maximise its impact and relevance.”

The first session of the IGEG FfD will take place from 8-10 November, 2017 at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland.

It will discuss two topics and “guiding questions”: What can be done to enhance the mobilisation of domestic public resources for development in developing countries?” and “How can international cooperation maximise its contribution to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals?” The expert group will produce agreed policy recommendations on these issues for consideration by UNCTAD’s Trade and Development Board.

