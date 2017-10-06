UNIBEN lecturer shot dead

Uneasy calm yesterday pervaded parts of Benin, Edo State as gunmen suspected to be hired assassins murdered a senior lecturer at the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Prof. Paul Otasowie. Osatowie was said to have been shot dead on Wednesday evening in front his house at Siluko in Oredo Local Government Area.

At press time, there were conflicting reports as to the how the don was assassinated. While a version said he was shot as he climbed down the staircase of his one-storey building, another version had it that he was killed moments he drove inside the premises of the residential building.

But the police said he was killed off Siluko Road. It was, however, not clear whether Osatowie was killed by assassins or kidnappers. The killing has further heightened concerns among residents over abductions of high profile individuals by gunmen in the past one week in different locations in the state.

The Public Relations Officer of the university, Mr. Michael Osasuyi, said the institution was yet to ascertain full details of what actually transpired. Osasuyi described Osatowie’s death as a huge loss to the university community, adding that the deceased was a hardworking and dedicated lecturer.

He said: “For now, the university cannot ascertain what had transpired. But we are sending a delegate now to the house to meet with the family. “We commiserate with the family and it is a big blow to the university. He was one of the persons who have ensured that work is done and done well.”

He said: “The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Osasere Orumwense, is saddened with this development. We just wish that this insecurity in Edo State is looked into. Just recently, Osayomore (Joseph) was kidnapped.”

Like this: Like Loading...