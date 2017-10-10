UNIBEN wins 6.8m Pounds Global research grant

The management of the University of Benin (UNIBAN) has disclosed that a new era has been attained in the institution’s research that will usher in a positive socio-economic impact in the country.

It attributed this to the university’s feat in winning of whooping 6.8 million Pounds research grant, under the auspices of the Global Challenge Research Fund Grant (GCRFG).

The Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. F. O. Orumwense said the feat was made possible by the university in partnership with the Lancaster University, U.K, and Ghana as well as the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, respectively.

He stated that the grant, which is part of a new 225 million Pounds, is a tranche of investment that aimed at growing research capabilities to meet challenges faced by the developing world.

According to the vice-chancellor, the grant was a clear deliverable from the recently launched Centre for Global Eco-Innovation (CGE) Nigeria at the university.

The Chairman/Coordinator of the Centre for Global Eco-Innovation (CGE) Nigeria, UNIBEN chapter, Prof. Lawrence Ezemonye said the award winning project, entitled: “Recirculate: Driving Eco-Innovation in Africa, Capacity Building for Safe Circular Water Economy,” focused on water and energy, water and food, water and sanitation, innovation and entrepreneurship.

According to him, the grant would also provide ample opportunity for training of teaching and non-teaching staff of the university.

