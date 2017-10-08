Unknown side of Azizat Oshoala uncovered

It is without doubt that female round leather tapper, Azizat Oshoala, till today is one of the most talked about female footballer in the country. Facts are there to confirm that the dark skinned Super Falcons forward has distinguished herself with her goal pitching abilities that single her out. As a football expert, she was in the squad of Arsenal Ladies before she switched to China side, Dalian Quanjian, where she’s showing the stuff she’s made of as far as the rounder leather game is concerned.

Oshoala is only seen on the pitch but prefers keeping a low profile lifestyle; little or nothing is known about her. However, the unknown side of her that revealed her compassionate side recently came to bare and she’s been saluted from different quarters for the gesture. A video went viral recently, where a local school boy was eating doughnut for the first time. Obviously marveled to have such a nice snack, the boy opted to keep it and take it home for his mother to also have a taste. His singular act to save the snack for his mother hit the emotional chord in many. Azezat, also happened to have caught the emotional bug, but unlike every other person, she reached out to the boy and his underprivileged mother, who she gave a good amount of money. The gesture has also led other social media watchers to embrace the heavy Egba accent humourous boy.

