Unpaid salaries: I have failed Benue workers – Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has admitted that his administration had failed in its earlier promise to live up to its responsibility in the area of payment workers salaries.

The governor stated this in Makurdi while fielding questions from newsmen shortly after an over three hours meeting with the National leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress led by Comrade Ayuba Wabba who was in the state to mediate in the ongoing indefinite strike embarked upon by workers over months of unpaid salaries.

The meeting, however, failed to meet its expectations as both Wabba and Ortom refused to disclose to the media the offers made by the government as part of the resolutions to pave the way for the suspension of the dispute.

Governor Ortom stated that factors responsible for his inability to pay salaries were beyond him citing huge wage bill and inadequate monthly federal allocation to the state.

“A worker deserves his wages, but the Benue government has not been able to fulfill that obligation. We have failed the workers in this regard,” Ortom said.

He said he is increasingly worried by the day that he can no longer pay workers, adding that he has constituted a Joint Technical Committee, comprising civil servants and government officials, to look into the issues surrounding the inability to pay salaries.

“The committee will also work toward bringing down Benue’s high wage bill of N7.8 billion,” he said.

National President of NLC, Comrade Wabba told newsmen that the state government had made offers toward addressing the industrial action embarked upon by the state workers; and disclosed the intention of government to ‘mobilize resources from diverse sources’ to heal the wounds inflicted on the workforce.

Wabba who said the issues raised by workers were fundamental to their survival, advised government to plug loopholes that had pushed up the state’s wage bill which he said was “too high”.

“There is the renewed commitment of the state government towards addressing the lingering issues especially that of arrears and liabilities. We have also looked at how to strengthen the process of the issues raised by the striking workers and some offers have been made which we think in the context of this whole challenge is something we can take to the workers”.

