Unpaid salaries: Fear grips Benue workers over looming sack

The inability of Benue State government to pay its workers at the weekend assumed another dimension as indication emerged that the government may be considering the possibility of downsizing its workforce.

The retrenchment plot,our correspondent learnt, may be actualised after the ongoing workers verification exercise being chaired by the Deputy Governor, Benson Abounu to eliminate ghost workers and reduce the huge wage bill of the state.

Other category of workers likely to be given the marching order from the services of the state may include those whose retirement was long overdue but had continued to remain in office to collect huge salaries, among others.

The gesture, sources from the government said, was to reduce the huge wage bill which had become a problem to the government as far as payment of salaries was concerned. New Telegraph’s checks revealed that at the moment, the administration was indebted to workers in the state for more than seven months from March 2016 to September, 2017; as well as over 11 months for teachers and local government workers from November 2016 to September, 2017.

Similarly, the state government was in arrears of 13 months for pensions and gratuities beginning from November 2014 to April 2015; as well as March to September 2017 for state and 14 months for local government pensions from August 2016 to September 2017 respectively.

