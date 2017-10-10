Unpaid salaries: Again, workers match against Okowa

No fewer than 700 workers of the Delta Line Transport Company (DLTC) yesterday protested against non-payment of their eight months salaries and other entitlements by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

They were also angry that the governor sold the company to a privately-owned transport company, God is Good Motors, without settling their outstanding salaries and entitlements and without defining the fate of workers in the firm.

All entreaties from the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Charles Aniagwu, who earlier explained that the company was not sold but privatised for better performance, was ignored.

The CPS said the state divested its interest after discovering that the company was no longer viable following indebtedness to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to the tune of N200 million.

As early as 7.45a.m. yesterday, the protesting workers had barricaded the entrance to the headquarters of the company along the Asaba- Onitsha Expressway to prevent a formal takeover by the new owner with placards of various inscriptions, including; “Ibru did not sell Delta Line,” “Ibori did not sell Delta Line,” “Uduaghan did not sell Delta Line,” “Okowa came, sold Delta Line,” “Okowa, is this the prosperity you promised us,” “Okowa pay our eight months’ salaries before selling us,” “SMART agenda without human face,” among others

