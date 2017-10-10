US stocks fluctuate near record as dollar drifts

US stocks fluctuated near records, while the dollar held in a tight range as investors assessed the latest political developments in Washington. Spanish equities dragged European markets higher, while Turkey’s lira tumbled amid tensions with America. The S&P 500 Index hovered near 2,550 in trading 18 per cent below the 30-day average at this time of day. Treasury markets were closed for the Columbus Day holiday.

The Stoxx Euro 600 Index got a lift from data showing German industrial rebounded. Gold and West Texas crude oil edged higher. The lira plunged to a record low against a basket of currencies including the euro and the dollar, and the nation’s stocks slumped.

“Turkey is a bit of an outlier” among emerging markets, BlackRock’s Russ Koesterich tells Bloomberg Television. Investors may refrain from large bets Monday without any direction from the bond market, while the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last meeting are due Wednesday and JPMorgan Chase & Co. kicks off earnings season Thursday. In Washington, a top Republican senator sparred verbally with President Donald Trump, raising some concern that planned tax reform may be stalled.

