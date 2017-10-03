Use local instructional tools to boost learning – Lagos Deputy Gov

The Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Idiat Adebule has said the state will continue to encourage its teachers to explore the use of locally made instructional materials in classrooms, saying doing so has revealed good performance among the pupils.

Adebule, who doubled as the state Commissioner for Education, said research has shown that the use of local materials by teachers as instructional tools enhances easy learning and increased retention among pupils, and that it also boosts local economy with good impacts on the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The Deputy Governor, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Mr. Adesina Odeyemi, spoke at the grand finale of this year’s edition of Lagos State Festival of Instructional Materials, with the theme: “Effective Use of Instructional Materials in Inclusive Education: Making Room for Diverse Learning Needs.”

She said instructional materials, without doubt, are essential parts of modern teaching and learning process because they offer experiences not easily provided by other materials and they contribute immensely to the efficiency, depth and variety of training.

According to her, the festival was designed primarily to promote and encourage creativity among teachers and students, “because research has proven that the use of locally made materials in teaching in schools make learning easier, faster and better with the use of instructional materials in more practical ways.”

She, therefore, implored teachers to take advantage of the state’s Education Resource Centre to constantly update their knowledge and bring up new ideas on different instructional materials that could make learning easier, livelier, more interesting and retentive.

Earlier, the Director of Administration and Human Resources Department of the ministry, Mrs. Folashade Lediju, in her welcome address, sressed that the use of instructional materials and education technology provides equal opportunities to all in the process of learning.

The festival, which showcased different locally made instructional materials by both primary and schools across the state, revealed the huge sense of creativity and innovation among the students and their teachers.

At the end of a competitive creative contest, which also featured the exhibition of various instructional materials made by each participating schools, the Education District IV, Sabo, was crowned the best overall education district at the festival, while Ogudu Senior Grammar school, Oriwu Senior Grammar School and New Era Girls Senior School took the first, second and third positions respectively in the secondary school category.

The Mini Resource Centre Primary School, Wesley Primary School, and Army Primary School, Alimosho came first, second and third respectively in the primary school category.

