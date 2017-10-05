VDT deploys 104 POPs to deepen broadband

One of Nigeria’s broadband and premier Fourth Generation Long Term Evolution (4G LTE) advanced service provider, VDT Communications, said it has recorded 104 Point of Presence (POP) deployment in order to deepen high-speed Internet access in the country.

A POP is consists of the high-speed telecommunications equipment and technologies that enable users to connect to the Internet via their Internet Service Provider.

Nigeria currently has 927 POPs built by some 37 ISPs, which are actively operating in the country, among, which is VDT Communications.

As such, VDT is standing ahead of its peers in the ISP/broadband segment, having built 104 (11 per cent) of the total POPs so far built by ISPs in the country.

Till date, about 103 ISPs have been duly licensed by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) but only 37 of them are still active.

According to analysts, the number of PoPs and ISP also goes a long way in determining its capacity and the number of clients it will be able to provide services to.

Chief Executive Officer of VDT Communications, Mr. Biodun Omoniyi, disclosed the company’s feat regarding the number of its POPs so far deployed while announcing the 2017’s Customers’ Forum of VDT slated to hold on next week Friday to interact with its customers from all over Nigeria.

