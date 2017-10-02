Verification: Lawmakers pledge support for PTAD

National Assembly members on the committees on Establishment and Pension have validated the verification of eligible civil service pensioners in Lagos state by the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD).

The committee members were led by Senator Emmanuel Paulker for the Senate Committee on Establishment and Hon, Hassan Shekarau, who is Chairman of the House Committee on Pension.

They were led on oversight visits by the Executive Secretary of PTAD, Sharon Ikeazor, to the verification centres in Alausa, Ketu and Yaba centres.

They interacted with the pensioners and PTAD staff conducting the exercise to ascertain the processes on documents review, biodata capturing, digitising the records and biometrics and enrolling them into the database and how they ensure accurate computation of pension payment.

The members commended the exercise. They expressed delight that the pensioners were treated with courtesies, well fed, and placed in a conducive environment.

They reiterated commitment to supporting PTAD to execute its mandate for pensioners under the Defined Benefit Scheme.

The exercise, which ended last week, provided an opportunity for some of the pensioners to speak on the exercise that have been conducted in other parts of the country.

One of them, Mrs. Rosaline Adeniyi, who retired as Chief Matron, said she had not been paid since she retired in 2006.

Expressing optimism in the current verification exercise, she said the process alone revealed that PTAD would fulfill its promise of paying all qualified pensioners.

“I commend the arrangement. From what I have seen so far, I believe the system is better now and I also believe the verified pensioners will start receiving their pensions.

“I have not received anything since 2006 when I retired. I have been spending on my children up to this time for assistance,” she said.

Also speaking on the arrangement, the Chairman, the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP), Federal Civil Service Pensioners, Lagos State branch, Comrade Sanni Waheed, commended the process, saying PTAD would certainly repeat the efficiency it had exhibited in others zones as the exercise continues.

Waheed, who retired from the Ministry of Works, said although he had no issues with his pension, some members of the union had one or two issues from the previous handlers to sort out.

He said: “Most of our members had their names omitted from the payroll between 2006 and 2010 especially during the exercise carried out by Maina’s management.

“Another problem is short payment. Some pensioners who are supposed to receive as much as N50,000 have had their pensions slashed to as low as N8,000 and even N2,000.

“We commend the zeal, commitment, and efficiency of the current Executive Secretary of PTAD, Mrs. Sharon Ikeazor for taking away the apprehension in pensioners.”

She said most pensioners that were verified last year had been paid, a development he described as unprecedented, saying that Lagos State pensioners were hopeful that it will be repeated in their own case after verification.

