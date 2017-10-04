VIDEO: “3 Of My 9 Lovely Children Are Adopted” – Afrobeat Legend, Femi Kuti

Three of Femi Kuti’s nine children were adopted. This was revealed in a recent interview by the music icon himself.

The afrobeats king who is constantly travelling spoke about how much he loves his kids and how he balances being a father and a full on artiste as he practices and performs for long hours everyday. He also spoke about his influence on his kids citing his first son, Made, as a striking example. Made plays a number of musical instruments and he is immensely proud of his dexterity.

The music legend will perform live at the upcoming Felabration Music Festival slated for Monday, October 9 to Sunday, October 15 marking Fela Anikulapo Kuti’s 79th birthday. This year’s festival is themed “The Prophecy”.

Nigeria’s fastest growing stout brand, Legend Extra Stout will also be on ground at the week-long musical event which attracts thousands of visitors annually from all over the world to the New Africa Shrine, an official tourist destination of The Lagos State Government.

Legend Extra Stout hopes to connect with its existing and targeted consumers who will experience the unique bitter tasting stout in the midst of the fun and excitement that comes with the festival.

Every year, Felabration features an exciting lineup of artistes and this year will not be an exception. To find out more about Legend’s presence at Felabration.

Like this: Like Loading...