VIDEO: Police arrest masquerades over robbery in Lagos

Watch masquerades arrested by the Commissioner of Police in Lagos over robbery at Agege, Lagos.
Related posts
-
Man impregnates mother, teenage daughterStanley Ihedigbo Policemen attached to the Area G Police Command, Lagos State, have arrested a 36-year-old...
-
We were about to strike in Ondo –B’Haram suspectBabatope Okeowo Akure A 20-year-old suspected member of the terror group, Boko Haram, Mohammed Bashir, said...
-
Sankey dies at 93First partner appointed by Nigeria’s foremost indigenous accounting firm, Chief Charles Sankey, has died at 93....