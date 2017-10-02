Visionscape-led consortium wins sustainable finance award

Municipality Waste Management Contractors Limited has been recognized for its socio-economic impact and playing a significant role in driving advancements in product innovation, transparency and credibility in the financial markets.

The FMDQ Debt Capital Market (DCM) Awards, according to the statement, were organized by the FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange, an over the counter market focused on the strategic development of the Nigerian financial markets.

Municipality Waste Management Contractors Limited a consortium led by Visionscape Sanitation Solutions Limited was recognized for its trailblazing efforts in the successful issuance of Nigeria’s premier Green Notes.

The green notes serve as a financing structure for the implementation of The Cleaner Lagos Initiative- a holistic reform of the entire waste management framework of Lagos State including the establishment of sustainable waste management systems with significant investments in infrastructure.

The award ceremony was held at the Eko Hotel & Suites in Victoria Island, Lagos. The Visionscape led consortium won awards in four categories; Innovation & Sustainability, Regulation & Compliance, Debts Products Listed & Quoted on FMDQ and, Listings & Quotations Stakeholder.

“We are honoured to be recognised by the management & Board of The FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange. Visionscape and its partners aim to be at the forefront of this historical project in Lagos, Nigeria and are proud to be part of the team bringing it to fruition. We will continuously strive to be the industry’s benchmark for social impact investments,” said John Irvine, Visionscape Africa, CEO.

