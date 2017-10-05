VitaminD supplements reduce severe asthma attacks

Appolonia Adeyemi and Esther Olaifa

Worried about the rising deaths from asthma, scientists said taking Vitamin D supplements could significantly reduce the risk of severe asthma attacks for some patients.

These were the findings of a research conducted at the Queen Mary University of London.

These development were unveiled during a review of the research at London’s Science Media Centre on Monday.

An investigation involving nine trials with more than 1,000 people found that asthma patients, who suffer from severe attacks, or exacerbations, were at a lower risk of an attack if they took regular doses of the vitamin, the ‘Huffington post’ reported.

They were also less likely to need treatment with steroid tablets and less likely to need hospital treatment.

According to the report, the researchers are hopeful that the findings could pave the way for new treatment options for the 300 million people living with the chronic respiratory disease worldwide.

Asthma is a chronic disease of the airways that makes breathing difficult. With asthma, there is inflammation of the air passages that result in a temporary narrowing of the airways that carry oxygen to the lungs. This results in asthma symptoms, including coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, and chest tightness.

For some, asthma could be a nuisance, disturbing normal day-to-day life, for others, it could be life-threatening leading to untimely death. Although asthma cannot be cured, it’s symptoms could be controlled.

Lead research author, Prof Adrian Martineau said Vitamin D, or the sunshine vitamin, as well as enhancing bone development, helps the development of at least 35 other tissues and white blood cells.

“This can boost immunity against other illnesses and dampen down inflammation.”

Similarly, the researchers found that vitamin D may help prevent respiratory infections, such as the common cold, which can lead to exacerbations in patients.

An investigation involving nine trials with more than 1,000 people found that asthma patients, who suffer from severe attacks, or exacerbations, were at a lower risk of an attack if they took regular doses of the vitamin.

They were also less likely to need treatment with steroid tablets and less likely to need hospital treatment, the report stated.

The trials were conducted by Cochrane, a not-for-profit network of health professionals, and found there were no side effects to taking the supplements.

However, they also found that vitamin D supplements did not improve lung function or day-to-day asthma symptoms in patients, either.

Like this: Like Loading...