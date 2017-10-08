The Voice was my last competition if I had lost –Idyl

Daniel Diongoli popularly known as Idyl emerged the winner of the keenly contested reality show, The Voice Nigeria. He told Razzledazzle in a recent chat that the competition was to be his last if he had lost. He said, “I got to hear about the show from a friend. I had been trying other auditions and did not go far; nothing happened. ‘The Voice’ was like the last bus stop for me so I decided to try it out and see how it goes”.

The Bayelsa State-born singer also noted that originality in his performances made him stand out throughout the competition, “I try as much as I can to bring originality in my performance” he said. He also mentioned that his father has been supportive of his musical ambition and is his inspiration, “I have a lot of special moments with my dad; he is the special person in my life that I would like to share my winnings with” he said.

After a heated battle with Ebube at the competition’s finale, Idyl earned a recording contract with Universal Music Group, a Sports Utility vehicle worth 7 million naira and other mouth-watering prizes which were presented to him at an award ceremony held at Wheat Baker Hotel, Ikoyi. He is a final year student of Economics at the Niger Delta University, Bayelsa State. He sees himself at the peak of his career in the next three years.

Victoria Nonike and Favour Nwanze

