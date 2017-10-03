VON DG hails Buhari’s independence speech, knocks critics

Kenneth Ofoma

ENUGU

Director-General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr. Osita Okechukwu has dismissed alleged negative reactions trailing President Muhammadu Buhari’s Independence Day anniversary speech, saying critics should dwell more on peace aspect of the speech.

Insisting that peace was the bedrock of any nation building project, Okechukwu declared that the speech once more brought on the front burner the “uncommon Bond between President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigerian masses.”

According to Okechukwu, who spoke to some journalists in Enugu yesterday said “the bond was renewed in the early morning independent anniversary speech, where Mr President took time to explain how he expended N1.6 billion on salary and pension arrears of civil servants and retired ones – N200 billion 2015, N441billion 2016 and N1trillion 2017. The bond remains intact, no matter whatever anybody says.”

Reminded that Ohaneze Ndigbo took exception to Mr President’s swipe on Igbo leadership, Okechukwu said, “ask my big brother, Chief Nnia Nwodo, President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, whether he replied the profound congratulatory letter President Muhammadu Buhari wrote to him immediately he was elected before he joined Nnamdi Kalu?

“The same Buhari wrote a letter on 7 November, 2014, to the then President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo calling for dialogue before the election. It was never replied.”

Okechkwu maintained that Nigerians should talk more on peace aspect of the speech.

He recalled that on assumption of office on May 29, 2015, Mr President was confronted with the crisis of hunger and dire situation in some states, controlled incidentally by both major political parties and minor ones, owing salaries ranging from six months to 18 months and pension arrears of many years.

He said that some people cautioned Mr President to leave the states and their burden, that Nigeria is a federation and each federating units should use their allocations and IGR to solve routine items like salary and pensions arrears; and that it was better to utilise the money in physical infrastructure like construction of federal highways, which they reason was politically more correct.

“They even said that the totality of the civil servants Mr President will be addressing is less than 20% of the population of the country.”

But President Buhari, he said sharply differed “and brushed aside the issue of whether it was politically correct or not, to dole out such humongous amount, maintaining that his primary concern is the alleviation of poverty of uncountable families.”

Okechukwu said: “Appointments are transient and temporary and in no distance time Mr President will rectify it, one understands that some service chiefs are heading to retirement, let’s wait and see. I challenge Ohanaeze to spare a minute and call a meeting to ask either Geofrey Onyeama or Okechukwu Enelamah, Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Trade and Investment respectively, how best to attract foreign investment to our region.”

