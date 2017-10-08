Waje Eccentric performer

Victoria Nonike

Atuaje Iruobe, popularly known as Waje, can be likened to the legendary Zelda Fitzgerald. She is a Nigerian singer with a wonderful voice that covers three octaves. The name, ‘Waje’ is an acronym for ‘Words Aren’t Just Enough’.

Atuaje Vivian Ebele Iruobe hails from Edo State and grew up in Benin City with her parents. Her love for singing earned her a scholarship from the late Archbishop Benson Idahosa to see her through secondary school. She then attended the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, where she bagged a degree in Social Work. Due to her passion for music, Waje was always found singing at every given opportunity and her career first hit the spotlight when she featured in P-square’s hit track, ‘Do me’. She then participated in a reality show organised by MTV base South Africa and Zain Nigeria, where she came out as the first runner up. She also made her acting debut in Stanlee Ohikhuare’s 2014 ‘Tunnel’. She is an award winning musician with a big heart as she has helped numerous people through her organisation ‘Waje’s safe house’.

Waje is a beautiful musician with a very comfortable but chic style. Her outfits are sure to make statements and she is proud of her curves as an African woman; she’s definitely not afraid to own it. She also employs diverse colours that flatter her appearance and complexion.

Like this: Like Loading...