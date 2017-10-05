I want to take my chance – Batshuayi

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi has revealed that he is ready to take advantage of potentially being given more first-team opportunities in the coming weeks.

Last weekend, Alvaro Morata sustained a hamstring injury in the 1-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Premier League, and it remains unclear how long the Spanish international will remain on the sidelines.

Despite having to play second fiddle to Morata this season, Batshuayi has netted five goals in all competitions and the Belgian frontman has acknowledged that he is looking to take his chance in the first team, should he be selected by head coach Antonio Conte.

The 24-year-old is quoted by the London Evening Standard as saying: “It sounds strange to say, but someone’s bad luck is sometimes the happiness of the other.

“I know that I will have more playing opportunities in the coming weeks. It’s up to me to show that I’m capable. It’s a chance for me. If I’m called on, I want to be ready and efficient. I have to stay really focused.”

Batshuayi has made just two starts in England’s top flight since Chelsea paid £33.1m for his signature before the start of last season.

