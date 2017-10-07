Of warring ministers and heads of parastatals

The war of attrition between the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu and the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Maikanti Baru, has reopened the frequent wars between some ministers and heads of parastatals under their supervision.

Kachikwu had, in a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, which was leaked to the press, complained of insubordination but said he was handicapped to discipline the subordinate, as he couldn’t get access to the president to make his frustrations known.

Theoretically, as a parastatal under the ministry, Baru is answerable to Kachikwu, but that had not been the case since his appointment by Buhari. Unlike what transpired between some other ministers and their subordinates, he could not exercise the powers to remove the GMD, because he doesn’t have such. Though Kachikwu had been to the villa yesterday, he did not reveal the outcome of his meeting and the presidency was yet to break its silence on the matter as at press time.

The meeting between the President and the petroleum minister reportedly lasted over an hour but Kachukwu, after re-emerging, declined to speak. The minister, who was said to have been in the company of the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, replied “no comment” to questions posed to him.

A further indication that the presidency had waded into the matter was when Baru was also seen in the Villa Mosque where he had joined Buhari and others for yesterday’s Juma’at service.

Buhari’s silence, Kachikwu’s headache

Kachikwu had in his letter, appealed to Buhari to intervene and save the NNPC and oil industry from collapse arising from alleged non-transparent practices and also begged Buhari to empower the board to do the needful. “Like the previous reorganisations and repostings done since Mr Baru resumed as GMD, I was never given the opportunity before the announcements to discuss these appointments.

This is so despite being the minister of state petroleum and chairman, NNPC board. “The board of NNPC which you appointed and which has met every month since its inauguration, and which by the NNPC is meant to review these planned appointments and postings, was never briefed. Members of the board learnt of these appointments from the pages of social media and the press release of NNPC.

“Indeed, in anticipation of vacancies that would arise from retiring senior executives of NNPC, I wrote the GMD a letter requesting that we both have prior review of the proposed appointments.

Not only did he not give my letter the courtesy of a reply, he proceeded to announce the appointments without consultation on board concurrence. “Mr President, please note that there is a board service committee whose function is to review potential appointment and termination of senior staff prior to implementation. This committee was also not consulted.

“The open administration I introduced with your support in our year of pushing reforms, has been completely eroded. NNPC staffs are afraid of contacting me for the fear of being punished, sidelined in appointments and targeted.

“The effect of the attitude of the GMD and the sidelining of the board is that there is a fear culture in NNPC. “Save the office of the minister of state from further humiliation and disrespect by compelling all parastatals to submit to oversight regulatory mandate and proper supervision which I am supposed to manage on your behalf. “Kindly instruct the GMD to effectively leave the NNPC to run as a proper institution and report out along due process lines to the board and that your excellency instructs that all reviews be done with the minister of state prior to your decision.

“That to set right examples, you approve that the recently announced reorganisation changes be suspended until the GMD, myself and the board have made relevant input to same. This will send a clear signal of process and transparency.

“That your excellency encourages joint presentation meeting between head of parastatals and the minister of state to you as to encourage a culture of working together and implant discipline in the hierarchy, ” the letter read in part.

Adeosun versus Ali

But issues in the public domain had made it known that Kachikwu is not alone in the dilemma as a few others have had cause to complaint in the past. Before the latest case, there was also an issue between the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun and the Comptroller- General of Customs (CGC), Colonel Hameed Ibrahim Ali (retired).

Just like in Kachikwu’s case, Adeosun does not have the powers to remove the Customs boss, as such the crisis deepened with the duo taking different positions on the revenue accruing into the moneyspinning agency. Initially, the duo kept their frosty relationship under wraps, as no one was willing to speak publicly about it but the rift came to the fore when Ali promoted and demoted some men and officers of the NCS without recourse to Adeosun.

Though the provisions of the CEMA Act puts the NCS as one of the government agencies under the supervision of the Minister of Finance, who is Chairman of the Board, the minister lacks the power to sack him. Part of Adeosun’s complaint then, according to sources in her ministry, was that since Ali’s appointment, the board had not met as the retired military officer carries on his functions as the CGC without recourse to the ministry.

The sources also alleged that Ali once told Adeosun that he was not answerable to her but to the President. Their issue was blown open when the duo appeared at the National Assembly to defend their 2016 budget before the Senate Committee on Finance.

At the hearing, Ali and Adeosun gave divergent figures and positions on items and figures in their budgets, showing that they were working at cross-purposes. Many of the senators were taken aback as the CGC openly engaged the minister in a war of words at the session, even as they urged Buhari to call him to order, but the Presidency kept mute.

Adewole versus Yusuf

A similar scenario had also played out between the Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole and the Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Usman Yusuf. The minister suspended the NHIS boss but the subordinate rejected the suspension on the premise that he could only be removed from office by the president under circumstances specified in the NHIS Act, otherwise, he would spend the five years of his appointment. Based on the provisions of the law, the National Assembly asked Adewole to recall Yusuf, despite the fact that an acting executive secretary, Attahiru Ibrahim, had already been appointed. There was silence from the presidency on that matter too.

Adamu Versus Anwukah

There was a case that occurred between the two Ministers of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu and Professor Anthony Anwukah, which made the public feel that they were not on good terms. Their rift was reportedly triggered by the mass sack in the education sector, where 17 chief executive officers manning strategic parastatals under the Federal Ministry of Education were sent packing by Adamu in one fell swoop without allegedly consulting with the Minister of State, Anwukah.

Though there had been rumours of a frosty relationship, the recent flag-off of the National Teachers Professional Development Programme, at the Government Junior Secondary School, Jabi, Abuja, exposed their disagreement. The teachers training programme is usually organised by the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) with direct supervision from the Minister of State for Education, but Anwukah was conspicuously absent at the flag-off ceremony.

The 17 agencies affected and the new chief executives included the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof Abubakar Adamu Rasheed; Nigerian Institute for Education Planning and Administration, Prof, Mrs. Lillian Salami; Universal Basic Education, Dr. Hameed Bobboyi and National Library of Nigeria, Prof Lanre Aina.Others are the National Examinations Council, Prof Charles Uwakwe; National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-Formal Education; Prof Abba Aladu and Nomadic Education Commission, Prof Bashir Usman.

Also appointed are National Business and Technical Examinations Board, Prof Isioma Isiugo-Abanihe; Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, Prof Sunday Josiah Ajiboye; Computer Registration Council of Nigeria, Afolabi Aderinto; National Commission for Colleges of Education, Prof Bappah Aliyu. For the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, Dr. Abdullahi Bichi Baffa; National Teachers Institute, Prof Garba Dahuwa Azare; Librarian Registration Council of Nigeria, Prof Michael Afolabi; National Mathematical Centre, Prof Steven Ejugwu Onah. Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof Ishaq Oloyede and National Institute of Nigerian Languages, Prof Chinyere Ohiri-Aniche, were part of those also appointed.

Shuittu versus Ogun

The Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, was also in the news when he sacked the Acting Postmaster General of the Federation, Enoch Ogun, via a telephone call from far away China. At the meeting, which was presided over by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Sonny Echeno, the then APG was told that the minister had approved his sack and had directed that he should hand over to the most senior officer in the organisation, Richard Balami.

The sack of Ogun was alleged to be in connection with the rift between the Minister of Communication and the Nigerian Postal Service over the collection of stamp duties. The minister, who was yet to return from a trip to South Korea and China then, directed that the process of collection be suspended until grey areas surrounding the agency’s claims had been sorted and until a substantive Postmaster-General is appointed. Following the development, Balami was and nounced as the acting Postmaster-General via a circular.

Edem Duke versus Runsewe

A former Director General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, is now the Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC).

This became so because Runsewe was removed abruptly, due to what some people have alleged was as a result of the power play between him and the Minister in charge of his former parastatal, High Chief Edem Duke who was the Minister of Tourism, Culture and National Orientation. Runsewe, who has the record of having running battles with his superiors as was the case during the reign of Tokunboh Kayode has already wormed his way back into government after being earlier replaced by the stylish Sally Mbanefo.

Amaechi versus Kachikwu

Two top Federal Government functionaries from the South-South, the Minister of Transport, Chibuike Amaechi and the Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu, also displayed their differences at a town hall meeting last year. Amaechi had earlier announced the scrapping of the Maritime University project originally slated to be at Okerenkoko, Delta State and expected to be financed by the Nigerian Maritime and Safety Administration Agency (NIMASA), a parastatal under his ministry. Citing insecurity in the area, Amaechi had described the project as a misplacement of priority on the premise that there are two transport institutes already, in Zaria, Kaduna and in Oron, Akwa Ibom. Amaechi had hardly reiterated his stance at the town hall Meeting in Uyo, when Kachikwu publicly disagreed with him. “First, let me say on Okerenkoko University, I disagree with the Minister of Transport. Any facility that is located in the South-South, we should work close to developing it.

I don’t care the circumstances under which you are placed. “It’s not in my position to determine whether land was valued at 19 billion or 10 billion. The appropriate institution, which is at the cost system, will determine that.

“That has nothing to do with development of infrastructure. As far as I know, so much had already gone into that; so much fiscal asset had been developed. We are not going to throw away the baby and the bath water. “We’ll deal with the issues but the university will be developed. If he (Amaechi) doesn’t want it in maritime, I will take it in Petroleum,” he submitted.

