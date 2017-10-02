Waste recycling firm names CEO

Nigeria’s pioneering waste recycling enterprise, Wecyclers Nigeria Limited has appointed Mr. Olawale Adebiyi as its new chief executive officer.

Adebiyi, according to a statement, will succeed Bilikiss Adebiyi-Abiola, who has been appointed as general manager of the Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency (LASPARK).

Prior to his appointment, Adebiyi was the company’s chief operating officer.He has nine years of industrial experience at a U.S. Fortune 200 company.

He holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from the Indiana University, Kelly School of Business; Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in Chemical Engineering from Florida Institute of Technology.

Commenting on the new appointment Abiola, said: “Wale has made a considerable contribution towards the growth of Wecyclers. He has a record of outstanding leadership and the ability to innovate and execute.”

