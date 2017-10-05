WCQ: A’Ibom reduces gate fees, gives free Internet

Tony Anichebe

Uyo.

Akwa Ibom State Government has slashed the ticket prices for the encounter between Nigeria and Zambia scheduled for the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo. Popular stand has been put at N500 while Cover stand is pegged at N1000.

This is even as the State Government has promised Journalists and football fans free internet service inside the Stadium.

According to a statement from the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Sports Monday Uko through his media aide, Edidiong Stephen, the state government will make available access codes for free internet service.

“There will be free internet services available to fans at Goodwill Akpabio stadium during the Nigeria / Zambia match sponsored by Kalex Solutions Ltd,” the statement reads

“Access codes for the free internet will be embedded in a closed panel on seat covers which will be used to cover seats at the Stadium.”

“This is another great innovation by Akwa Ibom State Government and the state’s Football Association.”

