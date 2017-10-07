W’Cup qualifier: Hungry Eagles won’t disappoint, Onazi, Ighalo assure fans

•No special bonus for Zambia win

•Players, officials to get bonuses,allowances after game

•$12m World Cup money not the motivation –Pascal

Having missed out of the last African Cup of Nations, Super Eagles players are strongly determined to clinch the ticket to the 2018 FIFA World Cup assistant captain Ogenyi Onazi and striker Odion Ighalo have declared.

The Super Eagles face the Chipolopolo of Zambia today and if they win at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo, they will be one of the first African teams to berth at the Mundial.

Onazi told Saturday Telegraph that they had gone far in the competition

“Nobody gave us the chance when we started the World Cup qualifiers, we can’t blame anyone who did not believe in us because we had just failed to qualify for the African Cup of Nations back to back but we wanted to make our fans happy once again and that is why we have done everything to make sure we get this far.

“We started with an away victory in Zambia, that was the most important game for us because it became a big motivation for the squad. We have been working with a great coach who is carrying everyone along, we are together in this and the result is what we are seeing today.

“We have not finished the job, and now we are the critical stage, we just have to go out there and beat Zambia for Nigerians. We will celebrate then but now we still have a lot of job to do,” he said.

China-based Ighalo is brimming with the same confidence when he re-iterated his desire to feature in the global football showpiece for the first time.

“We are ready for the game, everyone knows the importance of this game and you can’t imagine how determined all of us are to go to the World Cup.

“It is not going to be easy because Zambia are also have the desire to go to the World Cup but we can assure Nigerians that with their support and the help of God we will qualify,” he said.

Meanwhile, a source in the Nigeria Football federation has told our correspondent that the players would get their bonuses and allowances immediately after the match.

“There is no story, they will get their money after the game. The preparation is top notch for this match and the players have been assured their money is intact.

“I am not sure there is a special bonus for them, they will get their $5,000 each winning bonus and allowances but I am also aware there are other promises from some individuals yet to be announced until after the match,’ he said.

Meanwhile, the General Coordinator of the team, Patrick Pascal, has said the players are not motivated by the money that will accrue to them if they feature at the Mundial but by a strong desire to make their country proud.

“I have worked in the national team for sometime now but I can tell you that the crop of players we have now are very patriotic and dedicated. You are talking about money that will come to Nigeria if we qualify but that is not the motivation for these players. They are willing to go out there and die for their country, they want to be at the World Cup because of their nation, you can notice that in the way they play,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...