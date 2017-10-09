We’ll check spread of monkeypox –FG, Bayelsa

Bayelsa State government yesterday said it had commenced sensitisation campaign and advocacy visits to communities to inform indigenes of activities to check spread of monkeypox which surfaced in the state last week.

This came as the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, described as tissue of lies the rumour linking the outbreak of monkeypox to free medical treatment by the Federal Government in the states battling with the disease.

The minister also promised that no effort would be spared in curtailing the spread of the disease. The Commissioner for Information and Orientation Daniel Iworiso Markson, said in a statement in Yenagoa that government was determined to stop the spread of monkeypox.

He said: “Government has commenced sensitisation campaign and advocacy visits to communities in the state on the need to reassure the indigenes of government’s intervention and activities in curbing further spread of the disease.”

Markson said government had intensified efforts especially in the area of public enlightenment and civic engagement. He, however, urged residents to report all suspected cases of the disease by calling the following toll free hotlines – 08066987752 and 08035474676 – to reach the rapid response team of the Health Ministry. Meanwhile, the Minister of Information and Culture, Mohammed, said there was no free medical care service in the states where the disease occurred.

He said: “The Federal Government has not conducted any free medical service or care in either Bayelsa State or Rivers State, as alleged in the fake report being circulated. So that could not have been the cause of the outbreak of monkeypox in both states.”

Mohammed, who spoke through his Special Adviser, Segun Adeyemi, advised Nigerians to disregard the report which was being spread by some ‘unscrupulous persons to fit into a sinister agenda’. He added: “Monkeypox is a virus found only in monkeys and it is rare in human beings. It belongs to the same family as chickenpox and smallpox.”

