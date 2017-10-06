Wife bathes hubby’s sexual organs with hot water

A 31-year-old housewife, Ngozi Obasi, yesterday appeared before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly pouring a pot of hot water mixed with pepper on her husband’s private part.

The accused, who resides at 17, Fatiregun Street, Ilaye at Ebute Meta, is charged with attempted murder to which she pleaded not guilty. The police prosecutor, Sergeant Kehinde Omisakin, said Ngozi committed the offence on October 1 at 3a.m. at their residence at Ebute Meta.

She said after a heated argument, the accused emptied the pot of hot water mixed with pepper on the private part of Igwe Obasi, her husband, in a bid to murder him. The offence contravened Section 230 (b) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. The offence is punishable with life imprisonment.

