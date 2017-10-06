Wike, Dickson agree to deepen cooperation

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and his Bayelsa State counterpart, Seriake Dickson yesterday agreed to deepen cooperation between their two states to enhance rapid development. The two governors met at the Government House, Yenagoa.

Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Rear Admiral John Jonah (rtd) and former Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus were present at the meeting. Addressing journalists after the closed door meeting, Governor Wike stated that the two states will work together to enhance development.

He said: “We will work together; we will partner together economically, politically and otherwise to develop our two states.” The governor said that the spirit of regional cooperation will be strengthened, pointing out that new areas of cooperation will be created amongst the two states.

“This cooperation will be taken further to cover the South-South Governors’ Forum. We are working out fresh modalities for the growth of our states,” he said. Wike expressed happiness that he visited Bayelsa State to promote inter-state friendship, pointing out that the friendship will continue to grow. He lauded Dickson for his developmental strides. According to him, “I am not surprised because he was prepared for the office and so you can see the result. You know once you are prepared for an exam, certainly you will pass very well.

What I have seen today has made PDP to be proud; it has made the people of Bayelsa, the Ijaw Nation and the Niger Delta to be proud.” Also speaking, Governor Dickson said that they agreed to intensify consultations in the interest of the people of the two states.

He said: “We have agreed to intensify these consultations in the interest of our people and in the interest of the Niger Delta. “We have started the process of consultation and interactions which we intend to move forward and deepen.

“We talked about a whole lot, security and developmental matters within our region and in our respective states. As we progress, you will see all of this unfold and we will do so at the regional level in conjunction with all our brother governors.” Dickson said the people of Bayelsa and Rivers states are from common ancestry, hence the need to work together. He commended Wike for his developmental strides in Rivers State.

Like this: Like Loading...