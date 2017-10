Wike names 13-man committee for African wrestling tourney

Ifeanyi Anyaka

The Executive Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has appointed a 13-man committee for the 2018 African Wrestling Championship.

According to a release signed by Rivers State Commissioner for Sports, Hon. Boma Iyaye, members are to be inaugurated at the Rivers State Government House on Wednesday, October 4 (today) at 1 pm.

The members include – Boma Iyaye (Chairman), Daniel Igali – President Nigeria Wrestling Federation (Vice Chairman), Stephen Adue – Director (Admin), Representative of Rivers State Ministry of Sports (Secretary), Barrister Emma Okah – Commissioner Information (Member), Professor Princewill Chike – Commissioner for Health (Member), Mrs Tonye Briggs Onyide – Commissioner for Culture (Member) and Mr Honour Sirawoo – President SWAN (Member).

Others are representative of Federal Ministry of Sports, Commissioner of Police/Rep (member), Chief Jackson Bidei – representative of Nigeria Wrestling Federation, J.J Kio – (Member), Ambassador Koko – Chief of Protocol/Senior Special Assistant (member), Falilat Ogunkoya – Nigeria Olympic Committee (member).

