Wike: Rivers committed to Nigeria’s unity despite challenges

Govt to APC: Shelve planned solidarity march for SARS operatives

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday said the people of the state would continue to work for the country’s unity irrespective of the challenges that come with such resolve. He said this yesterday at the Government House, Port Harcourt, when he granted audience to Rivers State indigenes of the 64th Regular Course and Short Service Course commissioned into the Nigerian Armed Forces. He charged them to be good ambassadors of the state wherever they were posted.

He charged the young officers to serve the Nigerian Armed forces diligently, urging them to be loyal to the service, just as he assured them that Rivers people will always support them.

He said: “We have no other country than Nigeria. We believe in the unity of this country. Conduct yourselves in ways that will not bring embarrassment to your family, your local government and Rivers State. “I know you will not disappoint us.

Be committed and work hard. You will make it in life. Work hard to protect the integrity of this noble country.” Spokesman of the Rivers State indigenes of the 64th Regular Course and Short Service Course commissioned into the Nigerian Armed Forces, Second Lieutenant Bright Chibuzor Nweke, had assured Wike that they will not disappoint Rivers people as they will work in line with the law.

He commended the governor for his achievements and prayed God to grant the governor the enablement to continue to rapidly develop the state. Meanwhile, the state government yesterday appealed to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state not to go ahead with its planned solidarity march for men of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in the state, describing the move as hostile and divisive politics.

Commissioner for Information and Communications, Emma Okah, who made the appeal in a statement, accused some politicians of plotting to undermine the efforts of the state government to ensure that the state was safe for all. Okah said that the state had continuously raised the alarm over the criminal atrocities of some operatives of the SARS without any concrete action been taken by the police high command.

