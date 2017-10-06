Wike’s vision resurrected infrastructure in Rivers, says Banigo

Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. (Mrs.) Ipalibo Harry Banigo, yesterday said the vision of Governor Nyesom Wike in the state had resurrected infrastructure in the state. She said the infrastructural decay which characterised the state during the past administration had set the state backwards. According to her, Governor Wike had salvaged the situation the moment he assumed office.

She said that at inception, the current administration in the state met a completely broken down infrastructure, which had forced the governor to embark on the new Rivers’ vision of total rehabilitation of roads. Speaking during a courtesy visit by the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce Industries Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Banigo said the people of the state had benefited immensely from the governor’s vision.

She added that before Wike came on board, all roads leading to Borikiri, where the bulk of the fishes came from and Etche, which was the state’s food basket, were completely broken down. Banigo added that women were the worst hit as they were the ones who were into farming, fishing and petty trading in the rural communities and the cities, noting, however, that despite the paucity of funds, the new Rivers’ vision of the governor had transformed the state.

She said: “This led to an increase in commerce; with better roads, the women were able to move their wares to the market with ease, which ultimately translated to an increase in the flow of cash into their hands and improved level of livelihood.”

