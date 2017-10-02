Williams inspires Lagos kids at Kwese Basketball Clinic

Former former NBA player Jerome Williams on Friday at Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos inspired over 200 youths at a basketball clinic hosted by Africa’s largest and only pan-African free-to-air channel, Kwesé Free Sports.

The Youth Basketball Clinic which was aimed at promoting the sport and raise interest among the grassroots, had in attendance boys and girls between the ages of 12 and 20 years from select schools in Lagos and Ogun states with Williams teaching them basic fundamentals in ball handling, dribbling, jump stops, passing and shooting.

Speaking at clinic, Chichi Nwoko, general manager Kwese Free TV explained that “Kwese is committed to the development of basketball in Africa”, adding that Kwese Free Sports broadcasts an impressive line-up of sporting content including the NBA, Premier League, Carabao Cup, Copa Del Rey, international boxing and Formula One.

She noted that the new NBA season starts on the 17th of October, with four live games scheduled to air on Kwese Free Sports every week, including Live prime-time match-ups for the region on NBA Sundays, every Sunday from the start of season. The 24/7 sport channel broadcasts on terrestrial television as UHF 32 in Lagos. It is also available on Kwese TV decoder channel 285 and FreeTV channel 732 in Abuja and Jos.

Like this: Like Loading...