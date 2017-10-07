WINNER TAKES ALL

..as Nigeria, Zambia clash in Uyo

Very few people regarded the Super Eagles as favourites to pick the sole ticket in group B of 2018 World Cup qualification but after a stellar run in the campaign the Nigerian side can berth in Russia with one game to spare.

They can achieve that if they beat Zambia today in Uyo in their last home game in the campaign.

The last time the Eagles had a smooth run in the qualifiers was when they were bidding for France 1998 World Cup where they had picked the sole ticket even before their last game against Ghana.

Although the Chipolopolo will look to deal Eagles’ 2018 World Cup hopes a major blow, the equation is very simple for Nigeria: they come into the game with a three-point lead over Zambia at the top of the standings and know that a win will mathematically secure their place at the global showpiece in Russia next year.

A draw will leave the Eagles three points clear with one match to play and a much better goal difference, but wouldn’t quite guarantee their World Cup spot just yet.

As for Zambia, a win is their only realistic chance of reviving their World Cup hopes. If the Southern Africans can get the better of the Super Eagles in Uyo, it would leave the teams level on points heading into the final round of matches in November.

It all seems set up for a glorious home win for Nigeria, who would love nothing more than to seal a sixth World Cup appearance in front of their fans, having already outplayed Algeria and Cameroon at the same venue. They beat the Desert Foxes 3-1 while the Indomitable Lions went down to a 4-0 defeat at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

Yet German coach Gernot Rohr has admitted that Zambia will pose a stern threat and has warned his team not to underestimate Chipolopolo.

“I can’t predict the score line against Zambia because it would not be an easy match,” Rohr told CAF’s official website

“Zambia can be dangerous because they also have a good team. I don’t think it would be a 4-0 win for us but the most important thing for us is to win even if it’s by one or two goal difference.

“I have seen a lot of videos of the Zambian team and I must confess they are a very good side, much better than the team we played last October, but we are not afraid.

“We only have to give them respect but we won’t make the mistake Algeria made by underrating Zambia; they have quick strikers but we shall be ready for them.”

The teams have met 18 times according to FIFA’s statistics database, with Nigeria claiming seven wins compared to five for Chipolopolo. Their last meeting was in October last year in Ndola, where the Super Eagles claimed a 2-1 away victory.

The other Group B match between already eliminated sides Cameroon and Algeria will be played simultaneously at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaounde.

