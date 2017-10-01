Wizkid, Olamide are my biggest source of inspiration –Daviaski

Young talented Nigerian music act, David Abodunrin Popularly know as Daviaski, couldn’t have come at a better time.

As the new generation takes the reins, Nigerian roots music is needed more than ever to remind us of the troubled pathways of our own history.

In a chat, with RazzleDazzle, The “Emujo” and “Bugatti” crooner, hinted on his background, “I was Born In The city of Lagos, Kosofe local Government, and grew up in Agbara Badagry, I finished my primary and secondary education, at Holiness college, after secondary school I decided to build up my career first, I went to a Photography school, Some years later I did my IT Where I build up myself as a graphic designer.

Somewhere in Ikorodu, i begin my music career through influence of what I experience everyday and my hunger for music can never let me quit, even though I have experience a lot of disappointment, but I believe someday, the sky will be my limit”.

The third from a Monogamous family, also reveal his source of inspiration, “I got my inspiration from artist like, Eminem, Akon, Wizkid, Olamide, Lil kesh. His songwriting and graphics abilities have landed him in the spotlight, among Nigerian celebrities, in Nigeria and the UK, garnering critical acclaim from big names in showbiz.

Often praised for his capacity to sound new and old, Daviaski anchors his music the space where tradition and innovation intersect.

“I’ve gain attention of many artist through my Creative arts & Graphic, But I still Believe they are a lot to still achieve” he said.

