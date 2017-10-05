We won’t speak on NNPC $25bn scandal – APC

The ruling party, the All Progressives Congress has declined to comment on the allegation of corruption levelled against the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Dr. Maikanti Baru by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu.

APC, which had always accused the opposition political party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP of being corrupt yesterday said it would not comment on the corruption allegation against the appointee of its government.

The APC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, who spoke on behalf of the party on the corruption allegation erupting the NNPC said, “we can’t comment on that now. In fact, we have no comment on it.

It would be recalled that the ruling party had always accused the opposition political party and its appointees of being corrupt.

The party had maintained that the present administration could not meet its promises to Nigeria because of the baggage of corruption left behind by the PDP.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources had accused the NNPC GMD of insubordination and corruption act in a letter he sent to the President, Muhammadu Buhari.

Kachikwu accused the NNPC GMD of awarding $25 billion contracts without following due process.

According to him, Baru neglected the NNPC board, which he (Kachikwu) is the chairman in contract award and restructuring of the Corporation.

The APC National Vice Chairman, South West, Dr. Pius Akinyelure is one of the board members of the NNPC.

