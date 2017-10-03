World Bank tasks WFE on sustainable growth

Vice President and Treasurer, World Bank, Ms. Arunma Oteh has called on the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) to continue to play its role of fostering sustainable growth as Exchanges and market infrastructure entities (MIEs) are agents of social change.

Oteh, who spoke on the critical role that exchanges play in fostering sustainable growth at the WFE 57th Annual Meeting, noted that Exchanges are indeed critical to sustainable growth given their global influence. She said : “They are the epicenter of capital flows and as a market place, mobilize savings that finance key government projects as well as new businesses and business expansions, which in turn create jobs and provide key products and services.

“Exchanges and MIEs provide transparency, full disclosure of information, liquidity, operational speed and accuracy, factors on which efficient and well-functioning capital markets are built. With USD 70 trillion of market capitalization for the almost 50,000 companies that are listed on them, Exchanges are the visible symbols of most economies. Futures, options and other derivatives that enable us manage various forms of risk are also hosted by MIEs.

Oteh noted that historically, Exchanges have been associated with a number of pioneering initiatives, which according to her, during the 19th century, the only source of funding for the British railway network was via securities quoted on the London Stock Exchange.

She said : “Numerous studies have shown that countries with robust capital markets grow faster and produce higher and more equitably distributed incomes for their citizens than those dominated by the banking sector.

For example, a 2014 study by the Alternative Investment Management Association estimated that growing combined stock and bond markets by one-third could increase long-term, real growth in per capita GDP by 20%, as capital markets allow for more efficient allocation of capital across industries.

The potential of capital markets to fuel sustainable economic growth cannot be overemphasized.” She explained that funding solutions to the world’s key challenges would need to harness a significantly larger portion of the world’s investment capital to support sustainable investments, including those that promote equitable opportunities and poverty alleviation in developing countries. She said: “In addition, the institutions, at these annual meetings, represent a large percentage of the vital infrastructure through, which the world’s capital flows.

Changing the direction of these flows to more socially and environmentally sustainable uses can create new opportunities to earn higher returns than currently available in the persistent low interest rate environment in most advanced economies. For example, it is estimated that approximately USD 26 trillion is currently invested in low-yielding government securities around the world, with perhaps as much as USD 8.5 trillion in virtually zero or negative yielding securities.

Re-purposing even a relatively small percentage of these investments each year will have a significant impact on our collective future, and – again – your institutions (positioned at the center of the global capital flow infrastructure) can play a key role in facilitating this process.”

