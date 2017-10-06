World Teachers’ Day: Okowa lists challenges to 21st century teachers

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday identified poverty and the media as part of the challenges confronting teachers in the 21st century. The governor said despite the fact that the welfare of teachers, including payment of salaries, promotions, training and sundry obligations, had continued to occupy centre stage in his administration, poverty and media, especially the opportunity provided in the Internet, had dealt a big blow on the economy.

Addressing a mammoth crowd of teachers under the auspices of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in Asaba to mark the day, Governor Okowa said the failure to inculcate good values in students outside the classrooms had compounded problems of the 21st century.

The governor, who said his administration quickly instituted a comprehensive needs assessment to reposition the education sector in the state and he was not taught morals, but were inculcated, lamented that teachers were not empowered enough to be at liberty to discharge freedom to carry out their duties.

