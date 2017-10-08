Yemisi Wada relishes great moment

For the fact that she was lucky to have been born into a privileged home headed by retired Judge, Bayo Adeniji, Yemisi Adeniji, had the opportunity to have the best of education at Buckingham University, United Kingdom, where she trained as a lawyer after which she was called to the Bar in 1990. She was equally lucky to have attracted one of the finest men around in the person of Femi Fani-Kayode and they got married. The marriage was blessed with three daughters. The union could not stand the test of time as it collapsed irretrievably. The ex-lovers resumed hostilities two years ago when one of their daughters, Temitope was getting married. It resulted into a messy episode where Fani Kayode’s family insisted on paternity test for the children before they would perform their duty at the wedding. Bride’s father, Femi, it would be recalled did not attend the wedding eventually.

Having gone their separate ways to continue life on new notes, luck soon smiled on Yemisi as she found solace in the arms of billionaire business man, Dahiru Wada, who swept her off her feet and they got married. Of course, it was not a roller coaster as Dahiru’s former wife accused Yemisi of snatching her husband. All these and other noise from different quarters did not pose a barrier to Dahiru from loving Yemisi as he continued to shower her with love and affection. A close watch at the love birds, no doubt will make many ladies wish they were in the shoes of Yemisi as her hubby continues to treat her as the apple of his eyes. Tall and beautiful mother of five, Yemisi has been in very good mood in recent days as her union with Dahiru is now 15 years. Whoever that cares to know would easily notice she’s been excited, not just because it’s her 15 years wedding anniversary but the fact that her man has remained true to his promises when they started out over a decade ago.

