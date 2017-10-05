Yobe approves N795m for installation of medical equipment

Hassan Jirgi

DAMATURU

Yobe State government yesterday said it had approved a total of N795, 083, 650.00 for the supply and installation of modern medical equipment for the three recently rehabilitated and expanded General Hospitals in Gashua, Potiskum and Gaidam, in the state.

Information Commissioner, Alhaji Mala Musti, who revealed this after the state executive council meeting chaired by Governor Ibrahim Gaidam, said the government had in June 2016, spent N1.8 billion for the rehabilitation and expansion of the three hospitals.

He said the council also approved the sum of N679, 380, 000.00 for the supply and installation of assorted medical equipment to the three hospitals.

The commissioner said the approval was in line with the determination of the Gaidam administration to make quality healthcare services available and accessible throughout the state.

Musti added that N97, 703, 650.00 was also approved for the purchase of science laboratory equipment, tools and reagents, among others, for the five secondary schools that were also rehabilitated and expanded by the Gaidam administration.

The schools, he said included GSS Fika, GSS Yunusari, GSS Nangere, GSS Gwio-Kura and GGSS Nguru. The laboratory equipment was intended to boost the study of science-based subjects such as biology, physics and chemistry in the state.

According to the commissioner, Governor Gaidam had assured the people that his administration would continue to sponsor more Yobe students to study in institutions of higher learning both within and outside the country.

