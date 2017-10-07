Youths protest alleged SARS killings, robberies in Rivers

Hundreds of youths in Rivers State staged a peaceful protest yesterday in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, over alleged extra-judicial killings and robberies by the operatives of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigerian Police Force.

The youths, who converged under the auspices of the Niger Delta Non-Violence Youth Leaders Assembly (NDNYLA), said it was unacceptable for SARS operatives that were supposed to serve and protect the citizens to become their tormentor in chief.

The protesters, who marched through some majors streets in Port Harcourt, appealed to the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Ibrahim Idris, to call to order the state Commander of SARS, Mr. Akin Fakorede, alleging that he has failed to check the excesses of his men. They carried various placards, including those that read, “Akin Fakorede has turned SARS into something else”, “IGP rise up to the occasion, Akin Fakorede must go”, “The activities of Akin Fakorede is creating bad image for the Nigerian Police.”

A few days ago, Federal SARS operatives killed a taxi driver at Rumuakunde in Emohua LGA, as well as a pure water seller at Okporo in Ohio/Akpor, just as they allegedly robbed four young menial workers (tilers) in Choba, Obio Akpor LGA, of the sum of N50,000 they were paid for the work they did.

The coordinator of Niger Delta Non-Violence Youth Leaders Assembly, Comrade Omachi Michael Chinasa, who addressed reporters at the Ernest Ikoli Press Centre, Port Harcourt, said there was an urgent need for the SARS Commander, Akin Fakorede to regulate the alleged excesses of his men.

Like this: Like Loading...